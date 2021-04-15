First responders show support for fallen officer Evans

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Police officers and firefighters lined up along Interstate 91 on Wednesday evening to show their support for Officer William Evans. The first responders stood in silence as the procession brought U.S. Capitol Officer Evans home for the last time.

“It’s important to show support for each other. He died serving his community. He’s got a family and you know a lot of people are going to miss him,” Victor Caputo from the Northampton Police Department said.

In Hatfield, Northampton Police and Fire Departments came together on the Elm Street overpass, and members of the community looked on as a flag was raised high into the air. All were there to pay respects as the motorcade drove beneath them to North Adams.

Fire Chief Jon Davine said that this was a moment of unity for first responders, “He died a hero. He was protecting our country and protecting our government, and I think it’s important for all of us to remember that. I think if we take a few minutes out of our day to honor him and his family, and show our respect and show our support is well worth it.”

Fire and police departments across Franklin County were also staged along Route 2, as the motorcade brought Officer Evans home.