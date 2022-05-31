ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – First Fridays Artswalk returns on June 3 with nine new exhibits and a free Kids’ Paint and Sip event. Explore art and meet artists during opening receptions on the first Friday of the new month from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. will present Indoors Out! Free Kids’ Paint & Sip on June 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the parklet and outdoor seating area at The Marketplace Cafe. This free event is best suited for ages 5 to 12, although older children are welcome, says Kimberly Gritman, Downtown Pittsfield Marketing Coordinator. All materials, instruction, snacks, and juice will be provided and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Two artists from the Guild of Berkshire Artists will show their work during June. The show will be entitled, “Interpreting The Female Gaze” and the featured artists are Mary Davidson and Ilene Richards.

There will be a reception as part of First Fridays Artswalk on June 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Hotel on North, 297 North Street, will feature “CYCLE THERAPY – watercolor on the move” by Marguerite Bride for the June Artswalk, and the show will be on view June 1 through July 31.