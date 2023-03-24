PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first-ever $1 million Keno prize in the state of Massachusetts was won in Pittsfield Wednesday. The winning ticket was sold at Zenner’s Pub & Deli in Pittsfield.

To win the $1 million prize, you must match 12 numbers in a 12 Spot Game. The probability of winning the $1 million prize is 1 to 478,261,833.14.

A $500,000 prize was also won at the Weir Atlantic Cafe in Taunton on Wednesday. To win that prize, you must match 11 numbers in an 11 Spot Game. The probability of winning the $500,000 prize is 1 to 62,381,978.24. There were also four $100K winners in Ayer, Ashland, East Falmouth, and Newton.

Drawings take place every four minutes daily from 5:04 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Keno first started in Massachusetts in 1993.