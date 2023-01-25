PHILLIPS HILL, Mass. (NEWS10) — Around midnight on Tuesday, firefighters and multiple other emergency agencies responded to Phillips Hill for a reported shed and vehicle fire. According to the Adams Fire Department, they were on scene for roughly two hours and no injuries were reported.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a car and four car garage both on fire. Adams Fire was assisted by North Adams Fire and Cheshire Fire to extinguish the flames. Adams Police, Adams Ambulance, North Adams Ambulance, and the Adams DPW were also on hand to assist.