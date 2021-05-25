Fire reported at Apkins junkyard in North Adams

Berkshire County

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) — Crews from several municipalities are responding to a fire on State Street in North Adams Tuesday.

According to North Adams City Hall, North Adams Fire Department is responding to a large fire at George Apkin & Sons junkyard on State Street. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

City Hall is asking residents to close their windows and shut off air conditioners. They are also asking businesses to close their HVAC systems, due to a large amount of smoke the fire is producing in the area.

MAP: George Apkins & Sons Inc

  • (Photo credit: Carmen)
  • (Photo credit: Carmen)

NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield is following this story and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

