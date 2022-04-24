HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10) – Columbia County 911 dispatched the Canaan task force to respond as mutual aid to the Hancock Fire District at 4:29 p.m. Saturday. A fully-involved structure fire was reported at 4 Cranberry Circle, where arriving firefighters found a three-story wooden home engulfed in flames.

Columbia County firefighters from Canaan, East Chatham, Red Rock, and Lebanon Valley responded to the scene. It was reported that firefighters from Richmond and New Ashford responded from Berkshire County.

All crews from Columbia County were back in service around 6:02 p.m. The home was destroyed by the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing Sunday morning. No injuries have been reported to firefighters or anyone who may have lived in the home.