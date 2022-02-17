ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) — A fire destroyed a home in Adams Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the fire may have claimed the lives of several family dogs.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, Firefighters arrived at a Hastings Street home after 4:40 p.m. Flames could be seen shooting out from the first and second-floor windows.

Adams police helped an elderly woman out of the burning home. One dog was rescued while two or three remained trapped inside the home. The woman was taken to Berkshire Medical and is expected to be okay.