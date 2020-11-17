Fire burns down Doris Duke Theater at Jacob’s Pillow in Becket

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) — A fire burned down the iconic Doris Duke Theater at Jacob’s Pillow in Becket Tuesday morning.

NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield saw smoke still coming from the ruins of the building around noon, hours after the fire started. Firefighters said they were waiting for an excavator to come and finish the job of knocking down the building.

Becket firefighters arrived at the property a little after 7 a.m. and said the biggest issue with this fire was getting water to the building. They had to call in multiple fire departments not just to help with the fire, but also to bring in water from surrounding areas.

No one was injured in the fire, and there was no immediate information on whether or not anyone had been inside the building when it started.

The property has only had a few artists in residence this season. The executive director of Jacob’s Pillow said she was devastated when she found out about the fire this morning. She says they are still trying to figure out just what is next for the facility.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

NOW: Firefighters putting out fire at Doris Duke theater at Jacob’s Pillow in #Becket. Fire departments: Chester, Lee, Otis, Monterey and Hinsdale all here. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/TlPGC5xVYm — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) November 17, 2020

Jacob’s Pillow is a dance center, school, and performance space. Their annual festival in the summer is a major event that invites many tourists to the area, but this year the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.