PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Fire crews quickly knocked down a porch fire in Pittsfield Tuesday night, before the blaze was able to get inside the structure. No one was injured, and all the residents of the four-family apartment building were able to safely return to their homes, according to a release from the city fire department.

Firefighters arrived at about 7:55 p.m. and were met with heavy fire at the front of the two-and-a-half story, wood-frame building at 26 Dartmouth Street. The apartment building is owned and maintained by Cavalier Management, the release stated.

The fire was doused within a half-hour, and damage was estimated at less than $10,000. Damages were limited to the exterior of the front porch area, fire officials said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. If you have any information that could help investigators, give them a call at (413) 448-9753.