FBI needs help identifying Jan. 6 rioter with potential Pittsfield ties

PITTSFIELD, Ma. (NEWS10) — The FBI is seeking public assistance to identify a man who is wanted for allegedly assaulting federal officers at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6. The FBI’s Boston Division tweeted new images of the man, who they suspect has ties to Pittsfield:

NEW PHOTOS: The #FBI needs help identifying this man involved in the alleged assault of federal officers at the U.S. Capitol. If you recognize this individual in photograph #141, submit a tip to 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh. Learn more: https://t.co/aJZDOjp63B pic.twitter.com/0Q4PK127gP — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 8, 2021

The FBI released new photos of the man on Wednesday so that the public can help identify him. He’s described as white, about 6-feet tall, and weighing about 225 pounds with a stocky build. He has white hair, brown eyes, and appears to be in his mid-to-late 50s.

The Pittsfield connection comes from his clothing. In pictures from the riot, he’s wearing a black hoodie with a “Berkshire Nautilus” logo. That’s a local Pittsfield health club. He also appears to have received a head injury on January 6.

“We are working very closely with our law enforcement and private sector partners to identify those who attempted to use violence and destruction to intimidate, coerce, or affect the conduct of our government,” said Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta from FBI Boston. “We are asking the public to take a close look at these photos and to reach out to us if you know who this man is. We believe he was involved in a violent assault on federal officers and no amount of information is too small or irrelevant.”

If you or someone you know has information about the man pictured, call (800) CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov to submit information.