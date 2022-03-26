PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Friday, March 25 around 9:46 p.m., Pittsfield Police Department patrol units responded to the 200 block of Onota Street for an initial report that an adult man had hurt himself with a cutting injury and was outside of his home. The first responding units found a 22-year-old man with what looked to be a self-inflicted cut to his face. Officers asked for medical attention for the subject.

At around 10:06 p.m., the subject refused medical attention. He was left with his girlfriend, who told police she would stay with him for the night.

A little later, around 10:10 p.m., officers were sent back to the original location for another disturbance. Upon arrival, units immediately saw the same man, armed with a knife. The first units on the scene asked for backup.

When the armed subject allegedly advanced on officers, they tried to tase him twice. When neither taser deployment was successful in stopping the armed subject, one officer fired their duty sidearm, hitting the man and stopping his advance.

The initial responding officers immediately tried to save the man’s life and called for emergency medical services. Additional Pittsfield Police Department units and investigative units, as well as Massachusetts State Police units, responded to contain the scene.

The subject was taken to Berkshire Medical Center. While taking control of the scene, the Pittsfield Police Department asked for help from the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office. At around 11:20 p.m., the Pittsfield Police Department was notified by Berkshire Medical Center that the subject had died from his injuries.

The subject’s identity is currently being withheld until police can tell his family of his death. The involved officers’ names are also being withheld pending completion of the preliminary investigation.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office was notified and took jurisdiction over the case. The case is currently under investigation by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, the Pittsfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab, and Massachusetts State Police Ballistics Section, with assistance by the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force.