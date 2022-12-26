A family of five has been displaced after a structure fire in Pittsfield (photo courtesy: Action Ambulance)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A family of five has been displaced after a kitchen fire in Pittsfield. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, the fire happened on Christmas Day around 4:40 p.m. on East Mill Street.

When crews arrived, they found fire venting from the windows on the first floor of the building. Crews extinguished the fire inside the kitchen and then searched the building to make sure it was unoccupied.

The fire was knocked down in 20 minutes, said the fire department. The kitchen sustained fire damage with moderate smoke damage throughout the first floor. The damage is estimated to cost less than $2,000.

A family of five are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.