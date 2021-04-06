Fallen Capitol Officer to lie in honor

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — ABC News reports that Capitol Police Officer William Evans, a Berkshire County native, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said in a joint statement:

The United States Congress joins all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes, Officer Billy Evans.

In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful.

It is now the great and solemn privilege of the House of Representatives and the Senate to convey the appreciation and the sadness of the Congress and Country for the heroic sacrifice of Officer Evans with a lying-in-honor ceremony in the U.S. Capitol.

It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time. May this tribute also be a source of comfort and an expression of gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police Force, which has awed our nation with their courage and resilience during this devastating time.