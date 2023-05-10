PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Community Television (PCTV) is hosting “Eatza Pizza,” a fundraiser featuring nine of the best pizza restaurants in the Berkshires. The fundraiser will be Thursday, May 18, at 4 Federico Drive, Pittsfield, starting at 6 p.m. Cheaper tickets are available online, or at the door for $25.

Pizza from Anna’s Pizza, Dalton HD Pizza, Dewey’s Public House, KJ Nosh Catering, the Locker Room, Papa Joe’s, Papa John’s, PortaVia, and Zucco’s Family Restaurant will be served. Attendees will have the chance to vote on their favorite pizza in several different categories.

The fundraiser will be for the non-profit television station, as well as their sister radio station 89.7 WTBR-FM. The event will offer music and a 360-video booth.