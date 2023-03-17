ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The annual Easter Bunny Hop Trains will be returning for the weekends of March 25-26 and April 1 and 2. The roundtrip train rides from Adams will depart at noon, 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. from 5 Hoosac St.

According to Tim Doherty of the Hoosac Valley Train Ride, each train will feature a costumed Easter Bunny greeting kids and giving out colored eggs. “There’s a type of nostalgia that comes with the experience of riding a vintage train,” said Doherty. “The Easter Bunny Hop Train Ride provides a great way for families to ride a train together.”

Ticket prices are $15 for kids ages 3-13, $20 for ages 14 and older, and $2 for kids under 3 riding on a lap. Tickets can be purchased here.