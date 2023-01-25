PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405.

The cafe reports that a snow plow allegedly drove by and kicked up rocks and snow, breaking the front window, as well as sentimental signs. The cafe also says storefronts next door have snow and dirt on the front of their buildings, including damaged and ripped window screens with snow compacted in them.