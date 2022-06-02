GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Wednesday at 2:20 p.m., a car traveling southbound on Main Street in Great Barrington hit a pedestrian crossing in the crosswalk from the intersection at Railroad Street. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Fairview Hospital by Southern Berkshire Ambulance Squad.

According to police, the pedestrian was well-established in the crosswalk when they were hit. The alleged driver of the car, Melanie Greenberg, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The Great Barrington Fire Department and Otis Ambulance assisted police officers at the scene. Officer Sam Stolzar and Officer Brandon Messina of the Great Barrington Police Department are investigating the incident.