DPH lists 23 western Massachusetts communities as high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP/SHNS) — Over 20 western Massachusetts communities are at high-risk for COVID-19, according to a weekly report released by the state Department of Public Health.

According to the DPH report, the following 23 cities and town are now listed as a red zone, meaning those areas have seen an uptick (25 or more) in COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days:

Adams

Agawam

Chicopee

Deerfield

East Longmeadow

Granby

Great Barrington

Greenfield

Holyoke

Lee

Lenox

Ludlow

Monson

Montague

Orange

Palmer

Pittsfield

Southampton

Southwick

Springfield

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

The DPH report also lists 13 local areas as moderate risk (yellow zone), meaning those areas have seen less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases in two weeks:

Amherst

Belchertown

Brimfield

Dalton

Easthampton

Hadley

Hampden

Holland

Longmeadow

North Adams

Northampton

South Hadley

Sunderland

Ware

Only three communities are listed as low risk, (green zone), meaning they’ve seen less than or equal to 15 coronavirus cases:

Huntington

Whately

Worthington

More than half of the cities and towns across Massachusetts now face the highest risk level possible for COVID-19 as determined by the Department of Public Health’s metrics.

In Thursday’s weekly report updating the color-coded spreadsheet, 187 of the state’s 351 municipalities were marked red, reflecting both high percent positivity rates and high figures of cases per 100,000 residents.

That’s an increase from 158 communities in the red last week, and also is the first time that a majority of the state’s communities reached the most worrisome level outlined by DPH.

The number also reflects a rapid deterioration in risk designation: on Nov. 6, when the Baker administration changed its metrics for determining city and town health outlooks, only 16 were in the red.

Last week, the statewide two-week daily incidence rate was 50 cases per 100,000, and in Thursday’s report, the rate increased to 65.1 cases per 100,000.