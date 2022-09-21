PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Downtown Pittsfield will be hosting a Halloween festival titled “Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive” on Friday, October 21, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival offers activities for all ages with games, vendors, and more.

The festival will also include live music and performances, a night market with crafts, an all ages costume contest, a children’s area, and event goers will be able to vote for the best Halloween decorations downtown. The event will be held by Downtown Pittsfield Inc.