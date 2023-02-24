PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A free kids’ paint and sip, complete with juice, snacks, and artist instruction, will be held in the Common Room in the Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First Street, on Saturday, February 25, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Organizers say the event is best suited for kids ages five to 12, although younger and older children are welcome.

It comes as part of the Berkshire United Way’s 10X the FUN and the City of Pittsfield’s 12th annual 10×10 Upstreet Arts Festival. Other activities at the 10X the FUN event include a Black History Month project with TG’s Clubhouse, a prize wheel with Girls Inc., a photo booth by 18 Degrees, free books handed out by the Berkshire United Way, face painting by Taconic High School students, arts and crafts, and more. Tunes will be provided by local musician Mike Duffy, and there will be snacks, according to event planners.

“Ten Minutes of Fireworks on The Common” will follow this event at 6 p.m. The spectacle must be viewed from the First Street Municipal Parking Lot.