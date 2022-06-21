PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Think you could paint a picture of “the heart of the Berkshires?” Well, you’ve got until July 30 to make the trip to Pittsfield and do just that, showcasing the beauty and personality of downtown in 2022’s Pittsfield Photo Challenge.

The first-place winner, as determined by a panel of local judges, will have their photo featured in Pittsfield’s 2023 Downtown Guide and a Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. social marketing campaign. Both the first and second-place winners will take home a prize package donated by local downtown businesses.

After the submission deadline on July 30, judging will take place for a month, and winners will be notified by August 30. One image submission will be accepted per person, and the image must be taken in downtown Pittsfield. Entrants must fill out a Google form and email their photo to Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. to be considered.

Pittsfield businesses sponsoring prize packages: