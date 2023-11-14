PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. is seeking donations of non-perishable food items that benefit the South Community Food Pantry and St. Joseph’s Church Food Pantry. The Thankful Food Drive runs until November 30.

Below is a list of accepted items. The DPI will not accept open packages or expired or perishable foods.

Accepted items:

  • Canned vegetables
  • Canned or dry beans
  • Canned fruit in juice
  • Low-sodium soups
  • Canned tuna in water and canned chicken
  • Canned stews
  • Brown rice
  • Unsalted nuts
  • Shelf-stable milk and milk substitutes
  • Whole grain pasta and pasta sauce
  • Unsweetened apple sauce
  • Peanut butter
  • Whole grain cold cereals

Questions can be directed to Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. at (413) 443-6501. Drop-offs are welcome at the following locations:

  • 413Shirts, 1595 East Street
  • All-Ways Moving & Storage Co
  • Barrington Stage Company’s Wolfson Center, 122 North Street
  • Berkshire Art Center, 141 North Street
  • Berkshire Community Action Council, Inc., 1531 East Street
  • Berkshire County ARC Main Office, 395 South Street
  • Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority, 1 Fenn Street
  • Berkshire Family YMCA, 292 North Street
  • Berkshire Theatre Group (Colonial Theatre), 111 South Street
  • Berkshire United Way, 200 South Street
  • BFAIR, 39 Willis Street
  • City Hall, 70 Allen Street
  • CT Management at the Clock Tower, 75 South Church Street
  • Deidre’s Special Day, 2 South Street
  • Dory & Ginger, 299 North Street
  • Guidewire, Inc., 34 Depot Street
  • Guidewire, Inc. Solutions, 1450 West Housatonic Street
  • Hillcrest Educational, 788 South Street
  • Hill-Engineers, Architects, Planners, Inc. (Dalton)
  • Holiday Inn, 1 West Street
  • Living in Recovery, 75 North Street (McKay St. entrance)
  • Mana Crypt Gaming Center, 139 West Housatonic Street
  • Museum Facsimiles Outlet Store, 31 South Street
  • Peace Train Tees, 2 South Street
  • ServiceNet, 141 North Street
  • Soma’s Aromas, 81 East Street
  • This & That Sports, 128 Fenn Street
  • Witch Slapped, 78 North Street 