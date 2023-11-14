PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. is seeking donations of non-perishable food items that benefit the South Community Food Pantry and St. Joseph’s Church Food Pantry. The Thankful Food Drive runs until November 30.
Below is a list of accepted items. The DPI will not accept open packages or expired or perishable foods.
Accepted items:
- Canned vegetables
- Canned or dry beans
- Canned fruit in juice
- Low-sodium soups
- Canned tuna in water and canned chicken
- Canned stews
- Brown rice
- Unsalted nuts
- Shelf-stable milk and milk substitutes
- Whole grain pasta and pasta sauce
- Unsweetened apple sauce
- Peanut butter
- Whole grain cold cereals
Questions can be directed to Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. at (413) 443-6501. Drop-offs are welcome at the following locations:
- 413Shirts, 1595 East Street
- All-Ways Moving & Storage Co
- Barrington Stage Company’s Wolfson Center, 122 North Street
- Berkshire Art Center, 141 North Street
- Berkshire Community Action Council, Inc., 1531 East Street
- Berkshire County ARC Main Office, 395 South Street
- Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority, 1 Fenn Street
- Berkshire Family YMCA, 292 North Street
- Berkshire Theatre Group (Colonial Theatre), 111 South Street
- Berkshire United Way, 200 South Street
- BFAIR, 39 Willis Street
- City Hall, 70 Allen Street
- CT Management at the Clock Tower, 75 South Church Street
- Deidre’s Special Day, 2 South Street
- Dory & Ginger, 299 North Street
- Guidewire, Inc., 34 Depot Street
- Guidewire, Inc. Solutions, 1450 West Housatonic Street
- Hillcrest Educational, 788 South Street
- Hill-Engineers, Architects, Planners, Inc. (Dalton)
- Holiday Inn, 1 West Street
- Living in Recovery, 75 North Street (McKay St. entrance)
- Mana Crypt Gaming Center, 139 West Housatonic Street
- Museum Facsimiles Outlet Store, 31 South Street
- Peace Train Tees, 2 South Street
- ServiceNet, 141 North Street
- Soma’s Aromas, 81 East Street
- This & That Sports, 128 Fenn Street
- Witch Slapped, 78 North Street