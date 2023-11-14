PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. is seeking donations of non-perishable food items that benefit the South Community Food Pantry and St. Joseph’s Church Food Pantry. The Thankful Food Drive runs until November 30.

Below is a list of accepted items. The DPI will not accept open packages or expired or perishable foods.

Accepted items:

Canned vegetables

Canned or dry beans

Canned fruit in juice

Low-sodium soups

Canned tuna in water and canned chicken

Canned stews

Brown rice

Unsalted nuts

Shelf-stable milk and milk substitutes

Whole grain pasta and pasta sauce

Unsweetened apple sauce

Peanut butter

Whole grain cold cereals

Questions can be directed to Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. at (413) 443-6501. Drop-offs are welcome at the following locations: