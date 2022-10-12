PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI), is hosting a downtown fall cleanup on October 14 from noon to 4 p.m. This year close to 100 volunteers are registered to represent 16 local businesses and organizations.

Participating teams include Adams Community Bank, AdLib Inc, Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire County ARC, Berkshire Bank, Berkshire Black Economic Council, Berkshire Theatre Group, BFAIR, Carr Hardware, Committee for Public Counsel Services, Crane Currency, Dulye Leadership Experience, Holiday Inn & Suites Pittsfield, RE-FORMation Academy, Solutions Community Connections/Guidewire Inc, and Wayfair. Tools will not be provided but trash bags will be.

The Downtown Cleanup area includes North and South Street between East and West Housatonic Streets and Berkshire Medical Center and all side streets. Visit the Downtown Pittsfield website for more information.