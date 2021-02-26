Downtown Pittsfield declares March to be Restaurant Month

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. has announced Downtown Pittsfield Restaurant Month – a month-long promotion highlighting Pittsfield’s downtown restaurants. Restaurant Month runs from March 1 to March 31.

People are encouraged to dine local for the month of March to help support local restaurants during the pandemic. Eaters are encouraged to support their local restaurants by posting a photo of their meal on social media with #dinelocal and sharing it with Downtown Pittsfield Restaurant Month’s Facebook page by tagging @downtownpittsfieldrestaurantmonth.

As part of Restaurant Month, restaurants will offer specials. For more information, visit the Downtown Pittsfield website, follow them on Facebook, or call 413-443-6501.