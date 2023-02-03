The Hot Plate Brewing Co. is one of many restaurants participating in Downtown Pittsfield’s Restaurant Week.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. is hosting the Downtown Pittsfield Restaurant Week from February 16 to 26 in conjunction with the 12th Annual 10×10 Upstreet Arts Festival. Interested parties can get a passport at participating locations and receive a stamp for each unique place they dine.

Each stamp will be an entry into a prize package drawing for restaurant gift cards. Participants who visit ten different places will get ten bonus donations. Anyone who donates a non-perishable food item to benefit the South Community Food Pantry at South Congregational Church will receive a bonus stamp. Donations can be dropped off at Downtown Pittsfield Inc. at 33 Dunham Mall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Participating locations include 101 Restaurant & Bar, Berkshire Palate, Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, Espetinho Carioca, Hot Harry’s, Hot Plate Brewing Co., LuLu’s Tiny Grocery, Methuselah Bar & Lounge, Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort, Patrick’s Pub, Thistle and Mirth, and Thrive Diner. “Perfect 10 Cocktails” by Berkshire Mountain Distillers will also be available at select locations.

Hot Plate Brewing Co. will also be holding a 10-day event. Each event will celebrate one of its first ten beers and will feature performances by local musicians. A full list of events can be found here.