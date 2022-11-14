PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — For those looking for holiday-themed events in Berkshire County, Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will be hosting the Downtown Festive Frolic on December 2 and 3. The event features a plethora of activities including the Park Square Tree Lighting, Holiday First Fridays Artswalk, Elf Invasion Pub Crawl, pictures with Santa, and more.

Below is a breakdown of events for both days:

Friday, December 2

5 to 7 p.m. Free hot chocolate and ornament-making at Lee Bank

5 to 8 p.m. Holiday Open Studios event at the historic Clock Tower

5 to 8 p.m. Holiday art sale at TKG Real Estate Artists of the Guild Berkshire Artists will bring reasonably priced pieces including earrings, cards, small paintings, prints, and more.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Family Drop-In Holiday Art Activity at Berkshire Art Center

6 p.m. Park Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Those planning to attend are asked to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Christian Center’s food pantry.

6:30 p.m. Wreath Art Auction at the Lichenstein Center for the Arts Artists and members of the Springside Greenhouse Group have donated one-of-a-kind original holiday wreaths, centerpieces, kissing balls, and more. Proceeds will go to the South Congregational Church’s food pantry. Tickets to the event will be available for a suggested donation of $10. Light food and beverages will be available.

7 p.m. Elf Invasion Pub Crawl Crawlers can purchase a $20 “Elf ID” that will give them a “tasting” of a specific Berkshire Mountain Distillers’ product at each location. Crawl locations include Patrick’s Pub, 101 Restaurant & Bar, Flat Burger Society, Thistle & Mirth, and Methuselah Bar & Lounge.

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sound Bath with Antoinette Simms Hosted by the Berkshire Yoga Dance and Fitness, participants can listen and will be guided into a natural state of relaxation, harmony, and bliss where deep self-healing and transformation can occur. The cost is $22 and pre-registration is required.



Saturday, December 3