Disabled man mugged outside marijuana dispensary in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — An upstate New York man was arrested by State Police after allegedly mugging a disabled man outside a pot shop in Berkshire County on Friday.

According to Great Barrington Police Department, a man made a purchase at Theory Wellness Friday at around 3 p.m. and reported to police that while walking through the parking lot on Stockbridge Road, two men approached him. One man allegedly pushed him, took the man’s purchase, and took off in a car. The victim is disabled and uses crutches.

The victim’s wife was able to provide the license plate number, which New York State Police used to track down one suspect. Officers Samuel Stolzar and Tim Ullrich lead the investigation and worked with the New York State Police in Horseheads to obtain an arrest warrant.

They arrested 21-year-old Shane Adams of Pine City, New York. Adams was held in jail over the weekend, facing extradition proceedings to be sent back to Massachusetts. He was charged Monday night with unarmed robbery and assault and battery on a disabled person.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.