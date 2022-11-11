LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — The great-great-grandson of literary legend Charles Dickens, British actor Gerald Charles Dickens will present a one-man theatrical performance of his ancestor’s classic work, “A Christmas Carol,” at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum on Wednesday, November 30, and Thursday, December 1. An elegant tea will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by his performance at 7 p.m.

Using his own adaptation of Charles Dickens’s classic Christmas tale, Gerald plays 26 characters using his vocal and physical talents to give each character life. In 1993, he created as his first one-man show, “A Christmas Carol,” inspired by Charle’s energetic readings of the 1860s in the United States and elsewhere.

Gerald Dickens has been performing one-man stage shows based on the life and works of his ancestor for over 20 years, undertaking major tours in both the UK and America each year. As part of his performance of the atmospheric ghost story “The Signalman,” Gerald began to research the circumstances behind the Staplehurst rail crash of June 9, 1865, which led to his writing of a new book, “Dickens and Staplehurst.”

Tickets for “A Christmas Carol,” which include the pre-show tea, are $65. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (413) 637-3206.

All tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. Payment is required to make a reservation for an event. Masks are required. The historical mansion is located at 104 Walker Street in Lenox.