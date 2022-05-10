GREAT BARRINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sculpture by famed impressionist artist Edgar Degas is set to be auctioned off on Saturday, May 14. The proceeds will be going to Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires in Great Barrington.

Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires is a clinic that provides access to free, comprehensive, quality health care for income-qualified, uninsured and underinsured adults living in the Berkshire region. According to the clinic, the family of the late Peter Goodman, businessman, art collector, and woodworker who kept homes in New York and Massachusetts, will be donating the proceeds of the auction to the clinic.

“VIM has never received a gift like this, and it is truly thrilling for us,” said Arthur M. Peisner, VIM’s board chair. “Peter and the Goodman family have been important friends, volunteers, and supporters for many years, and we are humbled by their generosity, which makes it possible for us to continue to provide free healthcare to the people who would otherwise lack access.”

The piece to be auctioned is called “Femme assise dans un fauteuil, s’essuyant la hanche gauche,” or “Woman Sitting in an Armchair, Drying her Left Hip.” Degas conceived of the sculpture somewhere between 1896 and 1911. The bronze was cast in 1921 and represents an intimacy that was groundbreaking in art at the time. The auction house estimates the piece will sell for between $250,000 and $350,000.

“This Degas bronze has descended through our family, originally purchased by my grandparents, Herbert and Hortense Goodman in the 1940s. My father, during his lifetime, amassed an extensive art collection. Now, having received the bronze from my parents’ estate, I’ve decided to add to his legacy by passing the proceeds to VIM, an organization whose good works have become vital in our community,” said Elizabeth Goodman, one of Peter Goodman’s three children.

The sculpture is being actioned by Christie’s. Bidding will take place at Christie’s in New York City and online during the afternoon session at 2 p.m.