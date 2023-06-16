SAVOY, Mass. (NEWS10) — According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, a dead body found Thursday morning in Savoy is believed to be domestic stabbing suspect Jeffrey Cote. Police were searching for Cote for over a week.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police and K9 units continued their search of Cote’s property in Savoy, trying to find him. A second search was deemed necessary after an unsuccessful weeklong investigation into his whereabouts.

Roughly two hours into their search Thursday morning, a member of the Mass. State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) found a dead body believed to be Cote, per the District Attorney’s Office.

Preliminary investigations suggest no evidence of foul play surrounding the death, however, the investigation is ongoing. The District Attorney’s Office says Cote’s body will be taken into the custody of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a post-mortem examination.

“On June 7, 2023, the Commonwealth alleged that Jeffery Cote, age 55, broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend in the town of Adams Massachusetts at approximately 5:00 am. The victim was stabbed numerous times including the shoulder and neck area. The victim was able to flee to a neighbor’s house and the Adams Police were called and dispatched,” said DA Shugrue. The police along with first responders treated the victim’s wounds and she was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries. Simultaneously, police responded to Cote’s residence at 498 Chapel Road in Savoy Massachusetts. Law Enforcement response included the Adams Police; State Police Detective Unit; Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks units, including the Massachusetts Special Tactical Operations Team (STOP) and the Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Troop B Patrol. Cote was unable to be located and subsequently law enforcement began a search. Today, the Massachusetts Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and the Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit recovered Mr. Cote.”

“The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office was immediately involved in the investigation and the ultimate criminal prosecution. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Victim Witness Advocate program was in constant communication with the victim. Upon the victim’s release from the hospital, a victim witness advocate ensured the victim was in a safe, undisclosed location. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office takes domestic violence very seriously and this case demonstrates why such action is required.”

“I want to thank the State Police and local law enforcement for their perseverance in locating Cote. The remote, rugged terrain of the Berkshires can be difficult to navigate, and they did an excellent job.”