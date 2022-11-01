DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Dalton PD advises resident that beginning on November 15, there is no street parking allowed between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Any violators will be issued a parking ticket.

No vehicles are allowed to be parked on the side of any roads, including tree/street lines, during this time period. Any vehicles found to be in violation of this Traffic Code may be towed at the owner’s expense if found to be impeding snow removal. The winter parking ban will be in effect until April 15, 2023.