Dalton farmer rebuilds new hay bale sign after original one was allegedly set on fire

DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Holiday Brook Farm is a fourth generation farm in Dalton Massachusetts. Dicken Crane, owner of the farm, got creative and used hay bales to create his own political sign.

On Friday, the sign was engulfed in flames. Lonnie Durfee, 49, of Dalton, was arrested and charged with burning personal property after allegedly setting the sign on fire.

“The original sign was the Biden-Harris sign and it was just an overgrown lawn sign,” says Crane. After the video of the fire went viral, he knew he had to make a new sign, but he didn’t want to mention a political party. “Once those pictures went around the world, it seemed like it made sense to say something else…” says Crane.

On Sunday, Crane and his staff made a new sign using fresh hay bales. The new sign reads ‘love’ ‘unity’ and ‘respect’. It took Crane and his staff about an hour to create it. Little did Crane know, his new sign would make national headlines. Instead of Crane expressing his support toward one political party, he decided to spell out words to represent Americans.

“…The most surprising thing is how much attention [the new sign] has got. We were just trying to cool things down and say exactly what those words say, but we weren’t doing it to get attention,” says Crane.

Crane and the rest of the staff at Holiday Brook Farm were surprised by the community’s response and support. Community members have set up a GoFundMe page to support the farm. Crane is encouraging people to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union. Regardless of political party, Crane says everyone should exercise their right to vote.