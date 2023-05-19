PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday evening, Pittsfield Police were sent to North Street after dispatchers heard about an attempted kidnapping. A mother and her two children—a toddler and a baby—had been walking down the street when Sharon Kranich, 55, allegedly grabbed and assaulted the toddler.

The mother immediately called 911. While she was on the phone, police say Kranich tried to take the baby and the toddler away from the mother.

According to police, Kranich didn’t get far. She made it 10 to 15 feet down the street before the mother caught her and got her kids back.

Kranich allegedly ran into a nearby building, where she was arrested by Pittsfield Police. She was charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and kidnapping.

Kranich was arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on Thursday. At the arraignment, her lawyers asked for a mental health evaluation before the case could go to trial. The court clinic evaluated Kranich and found that she needed to be hospitalized for further evaluation. She will spend at least 20 days in the hospital.

The court set a date of June 5 for a status report on Kranich’s competency to stand trial. If the hospital determines that it needs more time, she will be committed for another 20 days. However, if doctors say Kranich is competent, she will be brought into the custody of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department.

Kranich has no known address in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office says she used to live in Nevada. She has a criminal history in Las Vegas, including a conviction on child abuse charges in 2018.