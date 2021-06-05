DA seeks information on 2014 murder of North Adams man found dead in NYC

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities on Friday renewed their call for information on the 2014 murder of a North Adams man who was reported missing and later found shot to death on a rooftop in the Bronx.

May 5, 2014, was the last time Joshua S. Bressette was seen at the former Price Chopper location on Route 2 in North Adams, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. He was reported missing on May 7, 2014. New York Police found his body with multiple gunshot wounds on a rooftop in the Bronx the next day.

Joshua Bressette (Berkshire DA)

State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire DA’s Office and the North Adams Police Department are assisting New York authorities in the homicide investigation. They believe it has connections and potential crimes that occurred in Massachusetts.

Bressette was born in North Adams on June 6, 1988. He attended North Adams Public Schools and worked as a bicycle mechanic in Williamstown. He would have been 33 on Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding Bressette’s murder should call the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at (413) 499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at (413) 664-4944.