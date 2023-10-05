BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (NEWS10) — A West Granby, Connecticut, man was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide negligent operation on Tuesday. Stanley Kardys, 70, is sentenced to 90 days in the House of Corrections.

On April 23, 2021, Massachusetts State Police responded to the 14.8 eastbound mile marker on the Massachusetts Turnpike for reports of a Freightliner tractor-trailer, Toyota minivan, and Toyota Camry crash. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office says the tractor-trailer, driven by Kardys, had crashed into the back of the Camry in the right lane.

Officials say the trailer pushed the Camry into the left lane, hitting the left guardrail following the initial collision. The Camry was then pushed back into the right lane where it hit the right guardrail and eventually stopped in the righthand breakdown lane. The Toyota minivan involved was driving ahead of the Camry and was hit after the initial crash.

Law enforcement says before the crash, around mile marker 13.3, a caution sign saying “reduce speed,” “bridge work ahead,” and “caution: lanes split” was displayed. Evidence gathered by crash data retrieval (CDR) showed the truck was going 65 miles an hour and was set on cruise control at the time of the crash.

The CDR report for the Camry showed it was going 18 miles an hour at the time of the crash, and the minivan was going 12 miles an hour when it was hit. The CDR report also shows the truck’s brakes weren’t activated until after the crash.

A citizen saw the crash and responded immediately trying to help two people stuck inside the Camry. Both were seriously injured and the driver, identified as Gary Litwin, died before arriving at the hospital. The passenger in the Camry suffered serious injuries but survived, while the airbags went off in the minivan, but the driver was unharmed.