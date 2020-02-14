Breaking News
"Do Not Drink" Advisory Lifted for SUNY New Paltz Water System

Criminal justice reform forum set for North Adams

Berkshire County
NORTH ADAMS, Ma. (NEWS10) — An informational forum and Q&A on criminal justice reform in Massachusetts will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Green on Main Street in North Adams.

The public is invited to attend the forum hosted by the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition.

It will focus of the reforms that Massachusetts enacted back in 2018 and the impact they’ve made on North Berkshire.

