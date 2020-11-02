Crews knock down Sunday fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — At about 1:42 p.m. on Sunday, several fire engines from the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a two-alarm structure fire on Woodlawn Avenue. Crews could see heavy smoke billowing from the building and fire through the windows on the first and second floors.

Firefighters headed inside for an aggressive interior attack. The main body of the fire was stopped at lower levels before crews headed up to extinguish smaller flare-ups on the upper floors.

The Fire Department says that once the smoke cleared, there was heavy fire, smoke, and water damage to three appointments over the three stories, with moderate smoke damage throughout two other apartments in the building.

The cause of the fire is undetermined so far, and no injuries were reported.

