COVID cluster identified at Pittsfield post office

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the City of Pittsfield Health Department and officials from their contact tracing team were notified of four COVID cases among employees at the post office on Fenn Street.
The Health Department warns of potential exposure risks running from September 28 through Friday. According to local health experts, they made several attempts to work with USPS to identify individuals in close contact with employees, but have been unsuccessful. They say they’ve been unsuccessful, citing lack of cooperation and information from the post office.
“We understand that this may create unease in our community,” said a written statement from the Health Department. “The risk of exposure from individuals present at the post office on these dates is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community.”
