Construction continues on western Mass Pike from Blandford to Lee

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) — Expect lane closures and reduced speeds if you take the Mass Pike between Lee and Blandford.

Beginning October 5 at 7:00 a.m., MassDOT crews will begin construction on both eastbound and westbound on the Mass Pike in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket, and Lee. Lane closures are expected to last until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Montgomery

Bridge repair operations will take place on Interstate 90 in both directions at mile marker 36 from Monday, October 5 through Thursday, October 8, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Blandford and Russell

Milling and paving operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from mile marker 32 to mile marker 29 from October 5 through October 8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day. The work will require intermittent lane closures throughout the night.

Russell

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 34.5 from October 5 through October 9 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures.

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 23 from October 5, through October 8 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane shifts.

Becket

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 15.9 from October 5 through October 8 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 12.2 from October 5 through October 8 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Drivers traveling through these areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and could be impacted due to an emergency.

