Connecticut driver dies in crash in Berkshire County

BECKET, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office reported the death of a Connecticut man early Monday morning in the town of Becket.

The driver, 23-year-old Nicholas Mosco of Torrington, Connecticut, hit a utility pole on a curve on Jacobs Ladder Road, near Jester Lane, before 5 a.m. Monday.

The crash is under investigation by the Becket Police Department, which asks anyone with more information to come forward.

Massachusetts State Police, Becket Fire and Becket EMS responded to the scene. It was not disclosed by the office whether Mosco died at the scene.