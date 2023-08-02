GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Comedian Samantha Bee will perform at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, on Saturday, November 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are available online.

Bee will be performing her special “Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education.” Mahaiwe’s website describes the show as a journey of our bodies through puberty, menopause, and more.

Bee formerly hosted “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” which ended in 2022 after seven seasons. She’s also appeared on “The Daily Show,” “The Detour,” and more.