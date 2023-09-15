NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The UNO Community Center in North Adams will be hosting a coffee time for grandparents raising their grandchildren. The coffee time will be held on the third Friday of every month, from 10 a.m. to noon, and is meant for grandparents raising their grandkids to meet other grandparents raising their grandkids.

The UNO Community Center is located at 157 River Street in North Adams. Those interested in learning more can call (413) 663-7588, or email Donna at Dsenecal@nbccoalition.org.

According to an AARP report from March, U.S. census data shows that 7.1 million American grandparents live with their grandchildren under 18, and 2.3 million of those grandparents are responsible for them. The report says about a third of grandchildren living with grandparents who are responsible for them are younger than 6 years old.