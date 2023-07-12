NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Cleanup continued Wednesday after heavy flooding and rain poured in parts of the Capital Region. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey visited North Adams to tour the damage left behind.

The city’s mayor said a landslide on Church Street pulled a gas line off a house and washed out the driveway. More than a dozen other roads were damaged, and a number of basements were flooded. Three homes had to be evacuated.

State and local leaders are now trying to make as many repairs as possible before the chance for more rain on Thursday.

“What’s needed in terms of repair, what’s needed in terms of fixing culverts and infrastructure, and how we get things going again for residents here in North Adams,” Gov. Healey said.

City leaders put out sandbags in some of the most flood prone areas to try to limit the damage from additional rain.