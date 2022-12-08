WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Clark Art Institute will offer free admission for all visitors from January through March 2023. The “Free for Three” program is part of the Institute’s ongoing effort to expand awareness of its programming and to welcome new visitors.

“There’s no better way to start the new year off than by making sure that our doors are wide open for our community and for all visitors to the area,” said Olivier Meslay, Hardymon Director of the Clark. “We believe that the chance to engage with art is a truly fulfilling and enriching part of life and we want to make sure that everyone has plenty of opportunities to visit the Clark and to get to know us better.”

In 2022, the Clark offered free admission for the month of January and welcomed more than 6,700 visitors in that time period, an increase of more than 50% of its traditional January visitation rates.

“Thanks to the strong support and commitment from our Board of Trustees, we are expanding the free admission program to three months this year and intend to make this a tradition in the years ahead,” said Meslay. “We hope to meet many new visitors and to welcome our community members back time and again.”

During the free admission season, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the Clark’s noted permanent collection and to see three new exhibitions, Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century French Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France (open through March 12, 2023), On the Horizon: Art and Atmosphere in the Nineteenth Century (open through February 12, 2023) and Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch (opens March 13, 2023). And, on February 11, the Clark will open the latest presentation of contemporary art in its public spaces with Elizabeth Atterbury: Oracle Bones.

The Clark also offers a wide array of free public programs, concerts, and other activities. Details on January through March 2023 programming are available on their website.