City of Pittsfield to host virtual spring art contest

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield announced on Monday its virtual

spring art contest. The contest is being held instead of the city’s annual Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble, which will not be held this year due to COVID-19.

The contest features a coloring category with two separate submissions, one for youth in Pre-K and one for grades K-2. The contest will also accept original art submissions in the following three

categories: grades 3-6, teens, and adults 18 and older. Entries for each contest will be accepted

until Sunday, March 28.

Each winner will receive a cash prize and be featured on the Pittsfield Parks and Recreation

Facebook page on Friday, April 2. The prizes are sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union.

For more information, visit the City of Pittsfield website.