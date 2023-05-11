PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield is shutting down the COVID-19 dashboard on the city’s website. The announcement was made in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announcement regarding the end of the public health emergency for COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 dashboard has been a vital tool to the City of Pittsfield over the last three years

providing us with the opportunity to keep the public aware of case counts, important protocols, and information for vaccinations through all stages of the pandemic,” said Mayor Linda M. Tyer.

“As we transition from a public health emergency, I want to express my gratitude for the support

the community provided in response to these challenging times. Moving forward, the Pittsfield

Health Department will continue to be a source for information and resources regarding COVID-19,” said Health Director Andy Cambi.