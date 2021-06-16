City of Pittsfield lifts state of emergency

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIttsfield City Hall in May 2014. (Joseph / Flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – As the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ lifts their state of emergency and other COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, Mayor Linda Tyer also lifted the City of Pittsfield’s public health state of emergency.

The city’s Emergency Declaration, which went into effect March 2020, allowed municipal government to access state and federal resources to serve the community during the pandemic. The declaration also created the establishment of a unified command. This command was made up of senior-level city officials for the purposes of tracking, monitoring, planning, and executing decisions related to the mitigation of COVID-19.

State lawmakers are expected to continue discussions on extensions and provisions, such as outdoor dining and virtual municipal meetings, allotted statewide during the pandemic.

