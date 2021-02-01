City of Pittsfield declares snow emergency

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Due to the impending winter storm, a snow emergency has been declared for the City of Pittsfield beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday Feb. 1, through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

For the duration of the snow emergency, residents are asked to park their vehicles off the street. If off-street parking is not available, residents may park on the street observing alternate side parking regulations:

Between 7 a.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, vehicles may be parked on the odd side of the street.

Between 7 a.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday, vehicles may be parked on the even side of the street.

ALL existing and signed parking regulations remain active.

Non-permitted vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m.

Vehicles found in violation of the above parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

City residents are also advised that sidewalks and ramps next to their property must be cleared of snow within 24 hours of the storm’s end. As a reminder, it is a violation of city ordinance to plow or dispose of snow from their property onto city streets and sidewalks. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from around fire hydrants located near their houses.