PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Starting Tuesday, April 11, Pittsfield residents can temporarily drop off yard waste for free at the Lenox Transfer Station at 68 Willow Creek Road. Individuals wanting to utilize this service will need to provide proof of residency.

Acceptable yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, brush, and tree branches and limbs under four feet in length. No bags are allowed. The Lenox Transfer Station is open Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.