PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — In preparation for the impending winter storm, the City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency effective at 7 p.m. on March 13. The snow emergency will run through 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

During the snow emergency, residents are asked to utilize off-street parking. Residents may park on the street, but must observe the following parking regulations:

Between 7 p.m. on March 13 and 14, parking is allowed on the odd side of the street.

Between 7 p.m. on March 14 and 15, parking is allowed on the even side of the street.

Residents are also encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage, which will be available for free overnight parking starting at 4 p.m. on March 13. Vehicles violating parking regulations may be towed or tickets at the owner’s expense.

Trash and recycling pickup will be canceled on Tuesday. The schedule will resume on Wednesday. Residents are advised that sidewalks and ramps abutting their property must be cleared of snow within 24 hours of the storm’s end. Plowing or disposing of snow from properties onto city streets and sidewalks is a violation of city ordinances.